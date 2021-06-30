Philadelphia Phillies Didi Gregorius Rehabbing at Trenton Thunder

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop, Didi Gregorius, did some rehabbing with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs last night at Arm & Hammer Park, according to Trenton Thunder Baseball's Facebook page.

How cool. Another sports celebrity right in out backyard. Remember when Derek Jeter rehabbed there a few years ago after a calf injury? Everyone went nuts.

Gregorius's appearance was a big surprise for many in attendance at last night's game. It was only announced a few hours before. When fans asked why the short notice, Trenton Thunder Baseball replied that they posted as soon as they were told. Sounded like a last minute decision. It's just a quick trip from Philly to Trenton.

Some fans snagged an autograph from him, others a picture. Gregorius did well during the game with 2 hits and an RBI, but, the IronPigs lost 12-2.

No word yet on if he'll be playing in Trenton again tonight or anytime over the weekend. Get to a game...there are fireworks after the games on Saturday and Sunday, July 3rd and 4th.

Tonight's going to be another hot one at the stadium as this heat wave drags on. It was just announced that you are allowed to bring a water bottle with you to the game. It has to be plastic, 1-liter or smaller, and sealed. Get more details below.

Tonight is Sugarskull Bobblehead Night. The first 1,200 fans, 13 years old and older will get them. It's also Baseball Bingo Night and Wine Wednesday.

First pitch is at 7pm. There are still tickets available. Click here to snag some.

