It is a problem. And If you’ve driven anywhere in the City of Philadelphia in recent weeks you’ve encountered them. I know you have because I see them daily.

And instead of getting better, it’s only getting worse so far this year.

Do you know what I’m talking about yet? Well, the answer won’t surprise you.

Potholes and "Utility Holes" Are Ruining Philadelphia’s Streets

In a typical spring we see hundreds of holes in the streets of Philadelphia (across the city). This year, however, it seems like we’re seeing THOUSANDS of holes in the streets.

The way I see it, however, the problem this year is actually two-fold:

First off, yes! There are potholes. Those open in the spring following the salting of roadways, winter weather and constant temperature fluctuations. By the way, when you see a pothole, tell the city about it on their website here.

But this year…

Construction Projects Lead to Difficult Road Conditions in Philly

This seems to be the bigger problem. There’s a TON of construction happening in neighborhoods like South Philly and Northern Liberties.

As construction crews work with utility providers (like PGW) on these projects they often have to rip up a part of the street to install a gas or water line like this one here in Point Breeze that has brought traffic to a halt.

Philadelphia Pothole Townsquare Media

OK. That’s fine.

The problem is they’re not coming back any time soon to fill these holes. So the portions of the street are staying ripped up for MONTHS. And it is huge!

I swear that there’s one I spotted recently in Point Breeze that has been there since BEFORE the Eagles Super Bowl victory.

That means these giant holes have been there for WEEKS. Which of course is super dangerous….

Hit a Pothole in Philly? Here’s What to Know

Hitting a pothole can cause various damage to your car. For starters your tires are subject to punctures, sidewall damage, air leaks and so much more, experts from AAA say.

Flat Tire on Car Composite via Canva

Plus, your suspension and alignment are at risk. Those are costly maintenance bills.

So…

Does the City of Philadelphia Have to Pay If You Damage Your Car By Hitting a Pothole?

In short, you’re going to have a VERY hard time getting the City of Philadelphia to pay for any damage to your tire(s) or your car.

However, I did find on Reddit that some users suggested reached out to the Office of Risk Management.

That office have a claim form you can access online. You can click here to view it.

If your claim is denied, which it likely be me. You’re welcome to fight the city in small claims court, but we’ve heard about that being a long and tedious process.

So in the meantime, Philly! Can you start fixing the streets quicker?