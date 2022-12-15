Masks Up! Philly Schools Will Require Masks For 10 Days After Winter Break

If you don't have anymore face masks, it's almost time to buy some more for your kids!

Yep! The masks will be back in Philly schools, but thankfully, not for a very long time.

The School District of Philadelphia will require students and staff to wear face masks for 10 days after winter break, in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses to maintain in-person learning, according to NBC 10.

I know the answer! Getty Images loading...

After a busy holiday season full of social gatherings and traveling during cold and flu season, they feel this is a necessary measure reduce the risk of spreading illnesses in schools.

The mandatory, but temporary masking will be in effect from Tuesday, Jan 3 until Jan 13, 2023.

What kind of masks will students and staff need to wear?

The school district's Student Mask Guidance for the 2022-2023 School Year does not recommend cloth masks alone. Students are recommended to wear these masks in the order of preference:

1) a 3 ply disposable surgical mask supplied by the District, with the addition of a cloth mask OR

2) a 3 ply disposable surgical mask OR

3) a well fitting KN95 or N95 mask

Asian preteen tween teen student boy wearing mask and giving thumb up, school reopening, return back to school after covid-19 coronavirus pandemic is over, new normal concept Getty Images loading...

Philadelphia parents: Before the school year starts back up again in the new year, it'd be a good idea to brush up on the school district's General COVID-19 Protocol for the 2022-2023 School Year. And if you and your kids haven't already, it's recommended to get your COVID and flu vaccines.

The Best & Worst States for Teachers It's back to school time!

Teachers and administrators all over the country are welcoming students back either in person or virtually. This will definitely be a challenging year being in person due to COVID cases and protocols that need to be in place to keep everyone safe.

Being a teacher is a huge responsibility. It can be very stressful, and sometimes that depends on the district where the teacher is employed. There are actually some states that are not that great for teachers.

Wallethub put together a list of the best and worst states for teachers. They look at things like opportunities for employment, competition, academics and work environments.