Masks Up! Philly Schools Will Require Masks For 10 Days After Winter Break
If you don't have anymore face masks, it's almost time to buy some more for your kids!
Yep! The masks will be back in Philly schools, but thankfully, not for a very long time.
The School District of Philadelphia will require students and staff to wear face masks for 10 days after winter break, in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses to maintain in-person learning, according to NBC 10.
After a busy holiday season full of social gatherings and traveling during cold and flu season, they feel this is a necessary measure reduce the risk of spreading illnesses in schools.
The mandatory, but temporary masking will be in effect from Tuesday, Jan 3 until Jan 13, 2023.
What kind of masks will students and staff need to wear?
The school district's Student Mask Guidance for the 2022-2023 School Year does not recommend cloth masks alone. Students are recommended to wear these masks in the order of preference:
1) a 3 ply disposable surgical mask supplied by the District, with the addition of a cloth mask OR
2) a 3 ply disposable surgical mask OR
3) a well fitting KN95 or N95 mask
Philadelphia parents: Before the school year starts back up again in the new year, it'd be a good idea to brush up on the school district's General COVID-19 Protocol for the 2022-2023 School Year. And if you and your kids haven't already, it's recommended to get your COVID and flu vaccines.