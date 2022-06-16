The Bid is Won! Philadelphia Will Be Host City For 2026 FIFA World Cup Games!

This is SUCH exciting news for soccer fans!

Philadelphia has been selected as one of the 16 host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup games!

This will be the first time the World Cup Games will be held on U.S. soil since 1994!

The decision was made on Thursday after years of anxious lobbying for the world's biggest men's soccer tournament to include Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field as one of the U.S. venues.

This was a hard-earned win for Philadelphia, as you can see in this Instagram post:

Chairman and CEO of the Philadelphia Eagles Jeffrey Lurie remarked on this exciting news:

"As the birthplace of our country's independence, the City of Philadelphia is deeply rooted in culture, tradition, and history. As we approach America's 250th anniversary in the summer of 2026, we look forward to celebrating the special occasion, and the great sport of soccer, at Lincoln Financial Field in front of the world."

In addition to Philadelphia, the series will also take place with games being held in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, San Francisco and Seattle.

This will be a HUGE event in Philly, with the potential of drawing in between 400,000 to 500,000 people to come enjoy the game-watching, game-related events and more!

