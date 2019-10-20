Philadelphia Super Fan Gets Gritty Tattooed On His Belly

The Philadelphia sports teams super fan, Robert Dunphy, who has the Phillie Phanatic tattooed on his belly made a big reveal of his new tattoo during a Philadelphia Flyers game. Let's just say Gritty was a huge fan of the new addition.

Dunphy's original tattoos representing Philly were the skyline of the City of Brotherly Love, the I-95 highway traffic sign, a big eagle and the Phillie Phanatic trunk right on Dunphy's belly button. Now the new addition is the Philadelphia Flyers' Gritty. The Flyers' mascot is now part of the art on Dunphy''s belly and is located right next to the Phanatic.

6abc.com had a chance to talk to Dunphy. He shared with them, "I love Philly more than they'll ever know."

Dunphy's first exposure started when he made a trip to Lambeau Field to watch the Philadelphia Eagles play against the Green Bay Packers on September 26. Now, almost a month later, he has become a local celebrity.