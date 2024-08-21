This is an important heads up if you’re commuting in or out of Philadelphia tonight! Two massive events are expected to get underway this evening in the stadium complex.

So things will be VERY busy in South Philly.

What’s happening in South Philly tonight?

Well, Bruce Springsteen is playing at Citizen’s Bank Park for the first of two-sold out shows tonight (the next one is Wednesday).

These are makeup shows after an ulcer forced him to cancel his scheduled shows for August 2023 at the last minute.

And there will be ANOTHER major concert taking place just a few steps away from the baseball stadium:

Yeah, Childish Gambino will be performing inside the Wells Fargo Center tonight as well.

Parking Lots Will Open Early Today, But We’ve Got Some Important Pro Tips

Bruce’s fans will surely be tailgating today. So parking lots around Citizen’s Bank Park are expected to open around 2:30 p.m.

Which, if you’ve ever visited the stadiums in South Philly, you know all of the parking lots are basically connected.

There is PLENTY of parking, so you definitely will get a spot. Don’t worry. These parking lots are massive and meant to hold cars for multiple events.

But we have two pro-tips:

Arrive early.

Traffic will definitely be rough in South Philly so plan on extra time if you’re taking I-95 down to South Philly. Delays will likely back up onto the highway off ramps.

Plan Ahead.

Parking will cost $25 typically for an event at Citizen’s Bank Park. You need to have digital payment (no cash is accepted). You can use your mobile device including your Apple Wallet.

SEPTA May Be the Way to Go Tonight

If possible, we’d always recommend taking SEPTA to the complex on a night like this. SEPTA’s Broad Street Line offers service direct to the stadium complex at NRG Stadium Complex stop.

Don’t worry if you’ve never taken SEPTA before… it’s quite easy. And large crowds will be doing the same.

In fact, trains run frequently and there will be extra service to the complex.

Heading home on Septa?

If you’re transferring back to the suburbs, you can take the Broad Street Line out of the complex and pick up your Regional Rail train at Suburban or Jefferson Station (both are accessible from the Broad street Line).

You can check those timetables here on SEPTA.org.

What Time Will the Chaos Begin in South Philly?

The doors to the Bank (Citizen’s Bank Park for Bruce Springsteen) will open at 6:00 p.m., with no opening act on the tour, the show “starts at 7:30 p.m.

But Bruce and the band are expected to hit the stage around 8:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, the doors at the Wells Fargo Center will open at 7:00 p.m. for Childish Gambino’s concert.

Willow is an opening act on that tour around 8:00 p.m., so we expect Childish Gambino (aka: Donald Glover) to hit the stage around 9:00 p.m.

Of course… we kind of expect both shows to let out around 11:00 p.m., so leaving the shows may also take quite some time tonight.

If you’re heading to these events, be careful!