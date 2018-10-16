Philly Ranks High On List of Annoying Neighbors

Philadelphia is ranked #4 on a list of the cities with the most annoying neighbors. The survey was done by Improvenet.com and included questions about things like pets, overflowing garbage, and public intoxication.

Philadelphia was ranked as the worst city for loud voices, parking issues, and ugly landscaping and the second worst for general grumpiness, boundary disputes, ugly homes, and missing mail or newspapers. (Geez...with all of those complaints, I'm surprised Philly didn't finish lower in the overall rankings).

Of the 24 cities on the list, Minneapolis was rated least annoying and this should make you smile if you live in Philly...

...Dallas was ranked as the most annoying. Well, at least the survey got something right!