Philly Voters Dance to the Cha Cha Slide During Long Poll Lines: WATCH

Ah, the “Cha Cha Slide.” The “Cha Cha Slide” is the soundtrack to middle school dances everywhere, and it seems that recently, it’s become the soundtrack to the 2020 election as well.

A group of early voters in Philadelphia last Saturday passed their time waiting in line by dancing to DJ Casper’s signature hit “Cha Cha Slide.” This newfound celebration of our nation’s freedom of choice is being spearheaded by Nelini Stamp of the Working Families Party. According to TMZ, she is also the director of the Election Defenders.

Nehlini and her group's goal is to make sure that the votes are "staying safe and healthy outside of polling places across the country and bringing them some joy." In other words, she is making sure that she is bringing “Joy To The Polls.” According to TMZ, they hope by making people smile and laugh during what could be seen as a stressful moment, they will help combat voter suppression and intimidation.

The election is just days away. If you haven't already, make sure you get on over to the polls or vote by mail as soon as you can. If your polling location is in Philadelphia, who knows, maybe the Election Defenders will be at your poll.