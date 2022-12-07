Another one! It looks like things are going downhill pretty rapidly for Bertucci's!

You may have caught wind of this when the Bertucci's by the Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne PA just closed abruptly, which you can read more about HERE.

Get our free mobile app

Well the same thing just happened at this South Jersey location. According to Facebook community page A View From Evesham, the Bertucci's located at 515 NJ-73 in Marlton NJ also just closed pretty abruptly!

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

When you call their phone number, they confirm it themselves; they're shut down. Take a look at the Facebook post below:

So what's going on? You can probably guess.

According to Restaurant Business, the Italian restaurant/brick oven pizza chain has just filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for a second time. They're blaming the effects of the pandemic and inflation rates for this filing.

The first time they filed for bankruptcy was in 2018, during which time they closed dozens of their restaurants across the Northeast. They managed to recover when it was sold out of bankruptcy. But could this time be the final nail in the coffin?

The Marlton location had been operating dually as a ghost kitchen, but it's unclear whether or not that will continue. Probably not, by the looks of things.

There is a complete mix of emotions in the comments section of the Facebook post. Here are just a few:

"oh man that sucks…not surprised though"

"That’s so sad. My family and I loved to go there."

"Never very good anyway."

"The food and service was pretty bad, ate there once and never went back"

"Nooooooooooo!!!! That was my most favorite pizza in the entire world!!!! Dang it!"

Right now, the only Bertucci's left in New Jersey is in Mount Laurel, located at 1220 Nixon Dr. (I used to go there for lunch sometimes when I worked at the nearby BestBuy!)

Will you miss Bertucci's if the whole chain goes belly-up?

NJ Restaurants Featured on The Food Network That Are Now CLOSED I did a little research and found out that these once "seen on tv" restaurants aren't open anymore.