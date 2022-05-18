Point Pleasant, NJ Restaurant Named Among Best Lobster Roll In U.S.A.

The Jersey Shore is well known for having amazing seafood restaurants, and some of the freshest seafood anywhere.

Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash loading...

No one needs to tell us that we have great seafood restaurants in the Garden State, but when they do, it makes us feel good.

And we love to spotlight any positive national attention one of our great local businesses is getting. This is a really good one.

When you think of lobster, at least on a national level, you expect the attention to be directed at Maine or Massachusetts. That's mostly true, but don't count New Jersey out just yet.

Photo by Joy Real on Unsplash Photo by Joy Real on Unsplash loading...

The well-known foodie website Gourmandize just listed the 30 best places to get Lobster Roll in the entire nation.

By now, you know New Jersey does get some representation on this elite list. Which New Jersey restaurant gets the honor to make this list?

That honor belongs to Shore Fresh Seafood Market and Restaurant in Point Pleasant. The website actually broke down the Lobster Roll world into categories, and Shore Fresh Seafood Market and Restaurant got the honor of "Best Jersey Shore Lobster Roll".

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Shore Fresh has two locations, one in Point Pleasant Borough, on Bridge Ave., and the other on Channel Drive in Point Pleasant Beach.

If you're on their menu and you're looking for that award-winning Lobster Roll, you'll find it in the "Hand Held" section.

Their menu is extensive, and all of it is great, but you definitely don't want to miss those famous Lobster Rolls.

Congratulations to Shore Fresh Seafood Market and Restaurant for a really nice and well-deserved honor.

If You're A seafood Lover, Here Are Some Restaurants You Need To Go To

7 OF The Best Seafood Places The Jersey Shore Has To Offer