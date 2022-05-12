Police set up weekend sobriety checkpoint in Mercer County, NJ

Planning on drinking? Have a designated driver, arrange for transportation, or stay where you are. It's not worth the risk of hurting or killing yourself, a friend, a loved one or an innocent motorist.

A State Police sobriety checkpoint will be set up on Saturday, May 14, in the Hamilton and Mercer County area.

The goal of the checkpoint is to make roads safer and reduce crashes attributed to driving while under the influence.

Troopers will be looking for signs of impairment due to alcohol or drugs.

It's not clear where the checkpoint will be. But police urge anyone to contact the aggressive driver tip line at #77 from a hands-free mobile device if they see someone who appears to be posing a hazard because of poor driving behaviors.

Be ready to give a description of the vehicle and occupants, a location and direction, and if possible, a license plate number.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

