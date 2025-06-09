It's the end of a sweet era.

Milk & Cookies in Princeton is closing for good

I remember writing about the grand opening of this adorable shop 8 years ago, and now I'm unfortunately writing about its permanent closure.

Lauren, the owner of Milk & Cookies on Nassau Street, posted the news on social media this morning (Monday, June 9).

It was open for 8 years

The post read in part, "After 8 wonderful years in Princeton, we will be closing Milk & Cookies at the end of this month. It's hard to put into words what this little shop has meant to me. It's been my dream, my second home, and a place filled with love, laughter, and an awful lot of chocolate and butter."

If you've ever visited Milk & Cookies you know that combination of chocolate, butter, and all the other ingredients made those cookies some of the best in the area.

It will be sorely missed in the community.

The Instagram post continued, "I never imagined how much community, comfort, and connection would come from one small cookie shop - but, I've felt it every single day. This decision hasn't been easy, but it feels like the right time. I'm closing this chapter with a full heart and endless gratitude."

The comments are pouring in saying what a great first job it was and how much fun it was to stop in for treats.

Other customers wrote how much the place will be missed and how grateful they are for such a great place in town.

Don't worry, you still have a few weeks to go get your cookie fix a few more times.

It will be open until June 29

The shop will be open until Sunday, June 29.

Here's to the next chapter, Lauren & team.

Thanks for the memories.

