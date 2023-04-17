Popular Ice Cream Shop is Opening Another Great Location at the Jersey Shore

Ice Cream, come on it's everyone's favorite, summer, winter, spring, and fall, especially here at the Jersey Shore.

I know it's a little far away, but National Ice Cream Day is Sunday, July 16th, 2023. A new, yummy ice cream place just opened in southern Ocean County. Yes, summer is a great time for ice cream, but SPRING is the best time to grab your favorite cone.

After a google search and finding this about ice cream...

"Cream-Ice" is what it was called in the 1700 century, in 1660 ice cream was available to the general public."

Let's talk flavors, do you have a favorite? Vanilla is the most popular flavor of ice cream in New Jersey, give me chocolate, all the time.

When talking to friends and family about ice cream, they all have their favorite place. Ice cream is an awesome treat anywhere you are, but here at the Jersey Shore, we have the best ice cream spots.

We are very familiar with this favorite ice cream spot in Ocean County. Rich's Ice Cream is located in Toms River, Lanoka Harbor, and now a new location in Manahawkin.

Rich's Ice Cream in Manahawkin is located at 35 South Union Street in Manahawkin with the Grand Opening this past weekend on April 15th, 2023.

Nothing beats it after a day on the beach, the cool breeze from the ocean, and that scoop of ice cream.

Are you a cone or a cup person? I love cones, any kind of cone. Yes, it can get messy on a hot day, but ice cream tastes so much better on a cone than in a cup, sorry my opinion.

