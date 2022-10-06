Concert day is FINALLY here! POST MALONE will be in Philadelphia on Thursday (October 6), and we cannot wait for the show.

The Twelve Carat Tour has been making headlines for how awesome it is, and it's FINALLY our turn to see the show.

It seems like on concert day, there are a few last-minute questions that we always have, right? What time does the concert ACTUALLY start and what will the setlist be?

So we did some digging on the web, and thanks to some Twitter stalking and Setlist.Fm, we think we've figured out both of those questions. Spoilers are ahead?

If you're wondering what time doors open and about the baggage policy for a show at Wells Fargo Center in Philly We've got that here.

What Time Does the Post Malone Concert in Philadelphia Start?

There is an opening act, Roddy Ricch, on the tour. The show begins at 8:00 p.m., but of course, we all know that shows don't start exactly on time. If you're looking to see Roddy Ricch, we anticipate he'll take to the stage by 8:15 (at the latest).

Then, per our best guestimates, we think Post Malone will take to the stage around 9:30. But don't be too late. Click here to learn more about tonight's show including ticketing info.

These are just our best estimates based on the other venues. And of course, these are subject to change. As someone who loves to tailgate until the last possible second before a concert starts, I suggest you don't cut it TOO close to the show starting.=

What Will Post Malone's Setlist For Philadelphia Be for October 6, 2022?

Rolling Loud Miami 2021 Getty Images loading...

Some people like to be surprised, but I'm not one of them. I like to plot my bathroom breaks and bar trips during a concert. So I NEED to know what songs are coming up. Here's what we think their setlist will be (of course, this too, is subject to change).

Reputation

Wow.

I Like You (A Happier Song)

Wrapped Around Your Finger

Better Now

Post Malone In Concert - Inglewood, CA Getty Images loading...

Psycho

Candy Paint

I Fall Apart

Euthanasia

Stay

Post Malone In Concert - Inglewood, CA Getty Images loading...

Go Flex

Circle

Love/Hate Letter to Alcohol

Take What You Want

When I'm Alone

Post Malone performs at the 2022 Coachella festival in Indio, California Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images loading...

Over Now

Rockstar

Insane

Cooped Up

Sunflower

Spotify Beach At Cannes Lions 2022 With Performances By The Black Keys And Post Malone Antony Jones/Getty Images for Sp loading...

One Right Now

Congratulations



Post Malone In Concert - Inglewood, CA Getty Images loading...

Encore:

White Inverson