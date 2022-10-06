The big event is ALMOST here. POST MALONE is bringing the Twelve Carat Tour with special guest Roddy Ricch to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

The tour has been making a ton of headlines so far for being epic, so we cannot wait for Postie to arrive in the City of Brotherly Love.

From setlists to parking to opening acts, we put together a list of EVERYTHING you need to know ahead of the show:

What Time Is Post Malone's Philadelphia Concert?

The "show" begins at 8:00 pm, according to arena officials. We have more insights on the set times posted below.

Is There An Opening Act for Post Malone's Concert in Philadelphia?

Roddy Ricch will appear as the opening act for the concert. He's known for hit songs including "The Box."

What Time Will Post Malone Perform in Philadelphia?

We've dug into the set times from some of Post Malone's recent stops on this tour, and he appears to take the stage around 9:30-9:40 pm each night so far in the U.S.

Trust us though, if you're hanging out at the Wells Fargo concession stands or pregaming at Xfinity Live before the show, don't push it too close. It's probably best to be in your seat no later than 9:00-9:10 pm. You don't wanna miss ANY of this show.

What Is the Setlist for Post Malone's Philadelphia Concert?

We dug into some of their past shows to find what we expect their setlist to be on October 6. We know, however, that not everyone wants to see that info ahead of time. Click here for the setlist, which may contain spoilers.

Are Tickets Still Available for Post Malone's Philly Concert? How Can I get Last-minute Post Malone tickets in Philadelphia?

It looks like there are a limited number of tickets still available. We should emphasize the "limited" availability of these tickets as it doesn't look like there are many left as of this moment.

They range in price $129.50 - $289.50 (before fees) directly from the venue. Click here to view those.

We recommend only buying tickets from a reputable source like directly through the Wells Fargo Center Philly's website or Stubhub.com for resales. There are some cheaper resale tickets still available on sites like Stubhub, which are under $100 (so far).

How Much Does Parking Cost for the Post Malone Concert at the Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia?

Parking is available at the venue, of course. You can purchase a parking spot in advance for $38 online using the Wells Fargo Center's SpotHero app.

You can pay onsite, but note that the Wells Fargo Center no longer accepts cash payments. They do, however, accept all major credit cards, and digital payments (including Apple Pay and Google Play).

The Wells Fargo Center's official parking rates appear to be listed at approximately $44 right now.

The exact times that the parking lots open have not been published, but they usually open around 5 pm for a concert.

There are no other major events posted at the sports complex tonight, so that will make parking less crowded at least.

What is the Bag Policy at the Wells Fargo Center for Post Malone's Concert 2022?

The Wells Fargo Center prohibits bags inside the venue in accordance with league and event guidelines (including backpacks, Purses, Clear Bags, Fanny Packs, Camera bags, Drawstring Bags, Totes, and Suitcases). Click here to learn more.

Are Purses Allowed at the Wells Fargo Center for the Post Malone Concert 2022 in Philadelphia?

Hand clutches, wristlets, and purses are permitted but must not exceed 4.5” x 6.5” with or without a handle and are subject to security inspection.

If you need a locker, they're available for prohibited bags. That is located on the Broad Street side of the arena. Lockers cost between $5 and $15.

If you're going to the concert, have a great time. We can't wait!