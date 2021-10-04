Powerball jackpot swells to $685 million

Nobody won the Powerball jackpot Saturday night so now Monday's drawing has swelled to $685 million ($485.5 million cash value), the eighth largest in U.S. lottery history and the sixth-largest for the Powerball game.

"A jackpot of this magnitude doesn't happen very often, and when it does, we see an influx of new players to the game which drives the jackpot even higher," said May Scheve Reardon, Powerball product chair and Missouri lottery executive director.

Players are encouraged to check their tickets from the Saturday, Oct. 2 drawing. Even though there was no jackpot winner, someone could have won a lower-tier prize.

The winning numbers in the Oct. 2 drawing were white balls 28, 38, 42, 47, 52, and Powerball 1.

More than 2.8 million tickets won prizes ranging from $4 to $1 million in Saturday's drawing alone.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in the June 5, 2021 drawing when a ticket worth $285.6 million was sold in Florida. Since then, there have been 40 drawings in a row without a grand prize winner.