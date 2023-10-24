Hey Rowan students! Delicious, fresh, top-quality hoagies are coming to Glassboro - just in time for Halloween!

PrimoHoagies, known for their old-fashioned Italian specialty sandwiches, has announced they're opening a new location in Glassboro, New Jersey, according to a press release.

Credit: Instagram @primohoagies Credit: Instagram @primohoagies loading...

Get our free mobile app

They'll be open at 330 Rowan Blvd at 10 am on October 31! The 1,800 square foot space will have dine-in, takeout and delivery options, and employ about 15 people. They'll be open 10 am - 9 pm daily.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Make a plan to be one of the first in the door, because to mark the special occasion to fit the holiday, they're offering an AMAZING grand opening special!

"To celebrate Glassboro’s new favorite hoagie destination, PrimoHoagies is offering the first 100 customers* in line on October 31, a free Primo Size Hoagie. For the rest of Grand Opening day, customers who enroll in the rewards program will enjoy Primo Size Hoagies for just $6.99," reads the press release.

Chance to win Free PrimoHoagies for a year!

Not only that, but if you show up to the store's grand opening in a Halloween costume, you'll be entered for your chance to score free hoagies for an entire year!

100745302 Getty Images loading...

PrimoHoagies menu features a delicious variety of cold and hot hoagies, cheesesteaks, wraps, vegetarian options, antipasti salads, chips, drinks, fresh-baked cookies, and more!

Few places are more perfect for a hoagie spot than in the heart of a college town, so this will be another exciting dining option for Rowan students!

Take advantage of their grand opening specials!

23 Best Places to Get a Hoagie/Sub in South Jersey From one side of South Jersey to the other, these are some of the best places to grab a hoagie or sub. Enjoy! Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman