Rowan University’s New Addition Is Making History Amongst New Jersey Colleges

A Mount Laurel doctor is starting up a new project at Rowan University in Glassboro, NJ. I just graduated from Rowan this month, and this school looks entirely different than when I first started.

The school is really expanding not only its physical campus but its majors as well. Doctor Matthew Edson is a veterinarian from New Jersey who graduated from Rutgers University, according to the 70and73.com.

After graduating from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, NJ he decided that his goal was to go to veterinary school and chase his dream.

Matthew had to commit to a school in Manhatten, Kansas, and move from his home in Burlington County, NJ all because New Jersey has not one singular veterinary program in the entire state.

After traveling and attending a school that was over 1,200 from his home he decided he wanted to make a change. Edson is now partnering with Rowan University to start the process of developing the state’s first veterinary school from scratch.

Edson told 70and73.com “We want people who are not going to be just good doctors, but good humans.” when they interviewed him regarding the setup of the new school.

The school veterinary school was apparently made possible because $75 million was donated from the state in order to help build classrooms, laboratories, and a small animal hospital on the West campus of Rowan’s main campus in Glassboro.

It's so important, in my opinion, for colleges to be well-rounded when it comes to the majors and minors they offer. This is such a win for not only Rowan University, but New Jersey in general!

Watch Reddit Hilariously Roast This Slightly Flashy Wildwood NJ House Let's see what Reddit users had to say about this outrageous Wildwood house. You can check out there full reddit thread here