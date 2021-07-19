Prince Harry is adding memoirist to his long list of titles! On Monday (July 19), Penguin Random House announced it will be publishing a forthcoming memoir written by the British royal.

According to the publishing house, the as-yet-untitled tome is set to hit bookshelves around the world sometime in late 2022.

"I'm not writing this as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," the Duke of Sussex said in a statement regarding the news, while Random House promised the book will be "an intimate and heartfelt memoir from one of the most fascinating and influential global figures of our time."

Prince Harry will share, for the very first time," the company's teaser continued, "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him.

"Covering his lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father, Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story."

Most recently, Harry returned to the U.K. (sans wife Meghan Markle) to preside over the unveiling of the statue of his late mother, Princess Diana, in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace. The momentous occasion was the first time Harry had attended a public event with his estranged brother, Prince William, in the wake of their fallout over Harry stepping down from his royal and his and Meghan's subsequent bombshell interview with Oprah.

Check out Random House's full statement about the upcoming memoir below.