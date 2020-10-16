Princeton Orthopaedic Associates Hosting Trick or Treating

According to their Facebook Page, Princeton Orthopaedic Associates is having a drive thru trick or treating event on October 30th that sounds like a lot of fun. It's contactless, so you can pile your ghouls, goblins and witches in the car, and drive through the parking lot, have someone put some Halloween treats in your car and continue on your way. You can visit two of Princeton Orthopaedic Associates locations from 5-7pm in order to take advantage of this fun event. One location is 325 Princeton Avenue in Princeton and the other is 1 Union Street in Robbinsville.

For more information, check out their Facebook page or check out the flyer below.

The coronavirus pandemic is putting such a damper on our lives and it's going to be hard to celebrate Halloween this year for sure. It's my son's first Halloween and we can't even go trick or treating. I know he's only 9 months old, so I know he won't really remember it at all, but still, I am so sad. I am planning on putting candy on little skewers and sticking them in my grass, so kids can at least come by our house and get some candy without having to ring our doorbell and feel unsafe. I was even going to ask some neighbors if we could ring the doorbell at their houses, just so he can get a little experience, but we'll see. Events like this that Princeton Orthopaedic Associates is hosting is fantastic. Kids and adults can still have a safe and fun Halloween experience despite this crazy world we are living in right now.