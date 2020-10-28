Princeton Police Dept’s Annual Coat Drive is Going On Now

According to their Facebook page, the Princeton Police Department is having their annual coat drive and it's happening right now. From now until November 25th, the Princeton Police Department will be accepting winter coats, hats, and gloves in good condition for members of the community. Items can be dropped off at Police headquarters at 1 Valley Road in Princeton. For more details, check out their Facebook Post, or give them a call at 609-921-2100.

I can't even tell you how many time I go through my closet and I pick out things that I don't wear anymore. I fill up bags and bags of clothes and then they either sit in my car or in a corner of my room because I don't know where to donate them to. Recently, I have not bought one piece of clothing for myself because I have enough stuff and I'm losing weight, so I will able to fit back into my pre pregnancy clothes soon. So no more buying for me, just donating. My husband does an event called Midnight Run every year with his Temple and they give out coats, food and other items that may be useful for homeless people. They say they always get lots of gratitude whenever they give out coats because it can get very cold if they have to sleep outside and they can use all the warmth they can get. I hope the Princeton Police Department gets lots of coats, because with families suffering job losses, they may not be able to afford to buy their kids new coats this year. Kudos to Princeton Police Department who keeps doing this year after year. I'm sure recipients appreciate it.