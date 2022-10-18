Princeton University Public Safety seeks student missing since Friday

PRINCETON — Princeton University’s Department of Public Safety is looking for a missing undergraduate student last seen in the pre-dawn hours of Friday.

Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was last seen near the Scully Hall residence hall off Washington Road around 3 a.m. A message from New College West Dean Anne Caswell-Klein said Ewunetie lives at Scully Hall, according to the Daily Princetonian. New College West is the university's newest residential college.

Caswell-Klein said that the sociology major has not been in touch with family or friends for several days.

Ewunetie is described as 5 feet 4 inches and 130 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a light brown complexion.

Princeton University is on its Fall Recess this week following mid-terms.

The Department of Public Safety asked anyone with information on Ewunetie’s whereabouts to contact them at 609-258-1000.

Misrach Ewunetie (Princeton University Department of Public Safety)

