Princeton University Public Safety seeks student missing since Friday
PRINCETON — Princeton University’s Department of Public Safety is looking for a missing undergraduate student last seen in the pre-dawn hours of Friday.
Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was last seen near the Scully Hall residence hall off Washington Road around 3 a.m. A message from New College West Dean Anne Caswell-Klein said Ewunetie lives at Scully Hall, according to the Daily Princetonian. New College West is the university's newest residential college.
Caswell-Klein said that the sociology major has not been in touch with family or friends for several days.
Ewunetie is described as 5 feet 4 inches and 130 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a light brown complexion.
Princeton University is on its Fall Recess this week following mid-terms.
The Department of Public Safety asked anyone with information on Ewunetie’s whereabouts to contact them at 609-258-1000.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
