The race is on, Mercer County!

This is such a perfect way to get some exercise and also get involved in the community. I just started taking working out really seriously and my first goal is to be able to run a 5K within the next 2 months.

Get our free mobile app

This is such a good cause for my first one, also! I saw a sign on Eggert's Crossing Road in Lawrence Township that was advertising this 5K run (or walk) that’s happening really soon. It’s called the Homefront Halloween 5K and it’s all going down right in Princeton, New Jersey!

How can I register for the Homefront Halloween 5K in Princeton, NJ?

It’s so easy to register! There’s an entire website dedicated to the run with all of the pricing and information. There are options for running in person with all of the Halloween-themed excitement or you can run it virtually!

Is there an age requirement for the Homefront Halloween 5K in Princeton, NJ?

There’s no age requirement for the race. As a matter of fact, bringing your children is encouraged! There is a race starting at 9 am which is solely for children! It’s called the Preschooler 100-Yard Pumpkin Dash!

Costumes are encouraged for this super fun, Halloween-themed race that’s perfect to get your family up and active! According to their website for the Halloween 5K, "The proceeds from this event support HomeFront's year-round 6 days a week Joy, Hopes and Dreams children's enrichment, mentoring, and tutoring programming, which over 400 children who are homeless or have experienced housing instability attend in a normal year.” More information for the race is all up on the official website! Make sure to sign up soon! The Homefront Halloween 5K will happen all morning long on Sunday, October 30 at 502 Carnegie Center, Princeton, NJ, 08540."

Here Are 10 Popular Sports Bars in Central Jersey Rated as favorites on Yelp! Go Sports!