Planet Princeton is reporting that the Wawa in Princeton has been temporarily shut down due to a positive COVID-19 case.

An employee of the store on Alexander Street (next to the Dinky Train Station) tested positive recently. The last time the employee worked at that location was last Friday, November 6th. The store will be undergoing a deep cleaning before it's allowed to reopen.

I'm sure many regular customers were surprised and disappointed when they saw the sign hanging in the entrance of the store that reads, “The store will reopen as soon as possible with associates from neighboring stores, if needed." The company knows how many area residents and workers rely on this store. Planet Princeton said in their article that the Princeton Wawa is "the only 24-hour convenience store in town." I didn't realize that.

If you're craving your Wawa coffee (I love the Iced French Vanilla Coffee) or your favorite sandwich to-go, you could head to the newer Lawrence location on Route 1 North, near Baker's Basin Road, next to the McDonald's. It's not that far from the Princeton Wawa, probably only about 10 minutes away.

According to the article, the Princeton Wawa isn't the first location in the area to be forced to close temporarily due to employees testing positive. A Wawa in Bucks County and another in Red Bank recently had the same fate.

No word on the exact date the Princeton Wawa will be opening again, but, I know there are many people who are hoping it's soon. I'll keep you posted.