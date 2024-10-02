I didn’t realize how hard and time-consuming it can be to find a bathroom in Philly until I was wandering around the city one day, desperately searching for one. It’s something that happens all the time.

Whether you're out shopping or attending an outdoor event, sooner or later, and shopping and drinking Starbucks all day, you’re going to have to find a bathroom.

I was out with my friends in Philadelphia the other day checking out some bars and couldn’t find a public bathroom for the life of me. Plus, finding a clean spot can feel like an impossible task.

I realized there’s an app that you can download that will find every public bathroom near you and I wish I had this downloaded the other day.

You’d think there would be more public restroom options, but that’s often not the case.

Lots of spots in the city will require you to buy something at the store to use their bathroom or even if you find a hotel lobby, you need to be staying at that hotel.

where2go app WhereGgo app loading...

Thankfully, a Reddit user came to the rescue. Hugo Bucci, a Philly resident, created an app called Where2Go, which helps both locals and visitors quickly locate the nearest public bathrooms in the city.

What sets this app apart from similar ones is that users can add private bathrooms they know of too.

Plus, you can leave reviews for others. So, if a restroom is notorious for being dirty or poorly maintained, you can warn your fellow bathroom seekers by leaving a review.

Here’s a fun bonus: the app includes a game you can play while you're in the restroom.

So, if you need to pass the time for whatever reason, you can try this feature out.

Where2Go was created by a local for locals, and it's currently available in the app store.

