Public Breastfeeding Is Now Legal Nation Wide

Starting yesterday, public breastfeeding was made legal in all 50 states. Every state was legal excluding Utah and Idaho, but now every state is on board. Utah struggled to get the law passed, it was an evenly split debate. Idaho was much easier, their vote count was 66 people for making it legal and zero keeping it illegal. We are now among three nations to completely legalize public breastfeeding, the other two are United Kingdom and Australia.

Earlier this year in January Governor Christie signed a bill that NJ employers must make accommodations so mothers can breastfeed or express breast milk during the work day. "This law will make clear that nursing mothers have a right to pump during the workday and that their employers must provide them a suitable space for that purpose."