Hamilton Township's first Qdoba Mexican Eats is about to celebrate its Grand Opening.

QDOBA opens in Hamilton on November 14; grand opening on November 17

ROI NJ is reporting that November 17 is the big day, although the fast casual Mexican restaurant officially opened to the public today (Friday, November 14).

On Monday, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:15 AM with staff members, local Hamilton officials, and representatives from the Princeton Mercer Regional Chamber. The doors will open for the celebration right after that.

There will be prizes and giveaways at the grand opening

Grab your friends and stop by for games and giveaways throughout the day.

There will be daily specials and exclusive offers for Qdoba rewards members for the first 10 days of business (now through Sunday, November 23). It's not too late to become a Qdoba Rewards member. Click here for all the details and to sign up. Over 2 million people are members

If you've never been to Qdoba, you can enjoy tacos, burritos, bowls, and more. You can check out the full menu by clicking here.

It's where Fame Restaurant used to be in Kuser Plaza

It's located where the old Fame diner was for many years, in Kuser Plaza on White Horse Avenue. It closed for good back in 2001.

A few years ago, there were plans to tear down that restaurant and build a new PJ's Pancake House location, but, those plans were scrapped. Fast forward, and that's where the new Qdoba is.

There are 27 New Jersey locations

Qdoba has 27 New Jersey locations. Click here to see where they are.

The new Qdoba Mexican Eats is located in Kuser Plaza, at 1070 White Horse Avenue in Hamilton Township (Mercer County).

Enjoy.

