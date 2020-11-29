‘Queer Eye’ star Antoni Porowski appeared to spend much of the Thanksgiving Weekend in New Hope (Bucks County). Did you see him?

We spotted the pictures on his Instagram account over the weekend, and we hear that there were several "sightings" of the star in the area as well. Porowski’s boyfriend, Kevin Harrington, was also seen in the photos.

In fact, in this photo of Antoni and his dog, Neon, which posted earlier this weekend, the Bucks County playhouse can even be seen in the background:

Antoni’s visit to the area also appeared to include a visit to Peddler’s village, by the way. One Instagram user (@SociallyAwkwardgymnast) commented on that photo to say they “saw him yesterday in peddlers village and got too scared to say anything to him."

We get it, @SociallyAwkwardgymnast, but for what it's worth, Antoni is really sweet we hear.

Porowski is the food and wine expert on the hit Netflix series Queer Eye. Queer Eye's fifth season, which was filmed in Philadelphia, premiered on Netflix last June.

The show has been renewed for a sixth season, which will be set in Austin, TX.

It's likely that the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed production, though, so we may have to wait a bit longer to see Antoni in the kitchen on Queer Eye.

In the meantime, maybe we'll see him on the streets of Bucks County?