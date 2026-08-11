You'll have a new dining option at Quaker Bridge Mall in Lawrence Township soon.

The Belt is opening in the food court at Quaker Bridge Mall

A grand opening date has been set for The Belt. It's a new restaurant serving mouth-watering hand-carved sandwiches, smash burgers, and more. It will be in the food court on the upper level of the mall, near Old Navy.

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The grand opening is on August 14

The announcement was made recently on social media that the grand opening is Friday, August 14th.

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The Instagram post read, "Lawrenceville...the wait is almost over. Mark your calendars because The Belt officially opens Friday, August 14! From hand carved sandwiches stacked high to crispy fries and the kind of comfort food you'll be thinking about long after your first bite, this is one grand opening you don't want to miss."

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There will be hand carved sandwiches on fresh New York Rye

You can expect freshly carved pastrami, corned beef, brisket, and turkey piled high on freshly-baked on New York Rye. The hand-carved sandwiches will be topped with Gold's mustard and come with a crisp pickle spear on the side. Perfection.

Eat At The Belt via Instagram Eat At The Belt via Instagram

The smash burgers will be smashed to order

The smash burgers are an Angus blend. They will be smashed to order, tender on the inside with crispy edges. They're completed with grilled onions, sharp American cheese, and special Belt burger sauce on a potato bun. Oh my, that sounds amazing.

Also on the menu is the 50/50 combo, a New Jersey Sloppy Joe, the Reuben and the Rachel, the Belt Melt brisket grilled cheese, and the Brisket Cheesesteak. I've heard you'll never want another cheesesteak, it's that good.

Stop by Quaker Bridge Mall for the grand opening of The Belt on Friday, August 14th, on the upper level of the mall in the food court, near Old Navy. Your taste buds will thank you.