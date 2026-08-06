The owners of Angie's Luncheonette and Angie's Luncheonette 2 just made a big announcement, and you're probably not going to be happy about it. But, there is a bright side.

Angie's Luncheonette 2 has been sold and is closing its doors

Angie's Luncheonette 2, in Dover Park Plaza, in the Yardville section of Hamilton, has been sold and is closing its doors for good. I know this is sad news for many because it's a very popular place in Hamilton Township. But, the bright side is the original Angie's in Bordentown will be reopening soon. Keep reading for more details.

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The news was announced on Facebook on Wednesday evening (August 5).

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The post read in part, "Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for your love, support, and loyalty over the years. We wanted to let everyone know that we have sold Angie's Luncheonette 2. This isn't goodbye - it's see you soon! We can't wait to welcome you to Angie's in Bordentown, and we're hoping to see all of your familiar faces there no later than October. Thank you for being a part of our journey. Your support has meant the world to us, and we're excited for this next chapter. We will keep you updated on the grand opening date for Bordentown. See you all soon."

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Angie's Luncheonette 2 will be closing permanently on August 30

You still have time to have a final meal (or several) at Angie's Luncheonette 2. The last day of business will be Sunday, August 30.

Angie's Luncheonette in Bordentown is reopening by October after fire destroyed it

If you remember, the original Angie's Luncheonette on Park Street in Bordentown City was destroyed by a devastating fire back in October of 2024.

NBC10 Philadelphia News Angie's Luncheonette, Bordentown, Fire at Angie's Luncheonette,

It's wonderful to hear it will be reopening by October. The grand reopening is sure to please locals, who have missed their go-to spot for breakfast and lunch. When I find out exactly when it's going to be reopening, I'll let you know.