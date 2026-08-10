Plans to build a popular, trendy drive thru coffee shop in South Jersey are facing some push back from locals.

7 Brew wants to build its drive-thru coffee shop on Route 38 in Cherry Hill

A proposed 7 Brew would be built on the bustling Route 38 in Cherry Hill, but, not if some area residents have anything to say about it, according to 7 Brew News. Usually when there's talk of a 7 Brew coming to town there are loud cheers, especially from teens, 20 somethings, 30 somethings, and coffee lovers alike. While I'm sure there are many people hoping this project happens, there are also many concerns from a growing group of locals.

READ MORE: Bucks County's first 7 Brew will be in Langhorne

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Citing too much noise from early and late hours, overflow traffic spilling onto Route 38, zoning concerns, and what it would look like among the other businesses, some local residents oppose the fast-growing chain for their town. They don't care that it's the coolest coffee shop around right now.

READ MORE: More NJ 7 Brew coffee shops are planned

I'm sure 7 Brew was surprised to hear it wasn't being welcomed with open arms. In Cherry Hill, petitions have been created. Neighborhood associations are talking and coordinating their plans to fight the project. Here's the thing, in order to get approval to move forward with a new 7 Brew location, public hearings on the plans must take place. Community members are being asked to show up and voice their concerns.

So, what now? Will 7 Brew have to modify its plans to satisfy concerned Cherry Hill residents so the project will be approved and can move forward? We'll see. Time will tell.

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