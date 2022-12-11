Almost Ready! This Bucks County Raising Cane’s Announces Opening Date!

Raising Cane's restaurants are opening with a crispy vengeance in the Northeast!

If you're a fried chicken fanatic, you may already know that Raising Cane's, an LA-based fried chicken finger restaurant has been expanding in Pennsylvania recently.

Earlier this year, we told you about their first Pennsylvania location in Philadelphia, and there were plans announced that more would open in Bucks County. Since then, one has recently opened in Fairless Hills - located at 640 Commerce Blvd.

Next on the list? Another Bucks County location in Trevose! They finally announced their opening date, according to Patch.com. And it's coming very soon!

The Trevose PA Raising Cane's location at 3617 Horizon Blvd will open on... Jan. 10! You can see it for yourself when you look it up on Google. They'll have indoor and outdoor seating, two drive-thru lanes and a parking lot.

Here's what the location looked like in May. They placed a "We're Hiring" banner on the front of the lot:

They're still hiring! Cook, Crew, Customer Service and Cashier positions are available. If you or someone you know might be interested in a job, you can apply HERE.

I haven't yet had the pleasure of trying Raising Cane's, but I keep hearing how good it is! I remember driving past the Philadelphia location when they first opened in May, and the line was out the door!

Are you excited for this new location? Where else would you like to see a Raising Cane's?

