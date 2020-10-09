Netflix has released it's holiday show schedule as the "Holiday Season" fast approaches. Maybe some will be great family viewing for you and your family this holiday season.

Bustle listed the latest from Netflix as they get set for Christmas viewing for your family. Netflix originals for the holidays kick off October 28th.

Holidate — Coming Oct. 28 .... Emma Roberts & Luke Bracey hate Christmas, but they somehow find a way to fall in love during this romantic holiday comedy.

Operation Christmas Drop — Coming Nov. 5 .... Take out the elephant in this one and replace it with presents.... it's Operation Christmas Drop. Stars "Vampire Diaries" Kat Graham & "Humger Games" Alexander Ludwig.

Dash & Lily — Coming Nov. 10 .... This holiday movie is based on Dash & Lily's Book of Dares by Rachel Cohn and David Levithan, Dash & Lily takes place in the Big Apple during Christmastime. Starring Austin Abrams, "This Is Us" and Midori Francis, "Good Boys".

Holiday Home Makeover With Mr. Christmas — Coming Nov. 18 ...... This is a new reality show which will follow the holiday decorating adventures of Benjamin Bradley.

The Princess Switch: Switched Again — Coming Nov. 19 ..... Vanessa Hudgens returns again pulling double duty in The Princess Switch's sequel. Hudgens will not only play Duchess Margaret and Princess Stacy, but reports are that there's "a third look-alike who has ambitions of her own" coming to town this year.

Dolly Parton's Christmas On The Square — Coming Nov. 22 .... 14 original songs with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton. This tearjerker stars Christine Baranski, Dolly Parton, and Jenifer Lewis.

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two — Coming Nov. 25 .... Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are Mr & Mrs Claus in the sequel to last years "the Christmas Chronicles" Part Two takes place two years after Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy (Judah Lewis) saved Christmas, but now that Kate is a teenager, her attitude has changed some.

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker — Coming Nov. 27 .... This holiday documentary follows Debbie Allen and her group of young dancers preparing for the annual Hot Chocolate Nutcracker production.

The Holiday Movies That Made Us — Coming Dec. 1 .... This holiday film is full of behind-the-scenes clips and interviews with both the cast and crew of "Elf" and "Nightmare Before Christmas" If you are a fan of these two holiday movies you won't wanna miss this one.

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 3) — Coming Dec. 4 .... This cooking competition series gets even better when there's a holiday spin.

This is just some of the Christmas fun coming to Netflix this holiday season.