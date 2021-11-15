Residents Say This Is The Best Cougar Bar In Philly

There is nothing wrong with being attracted to someone that is older. Actually, nowadays more men prefer to date women who are older than them. There are a number of reasons for this. According to Pink Villa, men like women who are mature and experienced. Not just mentally mature but emotionally and physically as well.

We see it all the time in relationships. Take Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra for example. They have a ten-year age gap. Or Heidi Kulm and her husband Tom Kaulitz. They have a 17 year age gap between them. Or take my relationship. I am three years older than my boyfriend. That might not seem like a lot, but it could mean something in the relationship.

There are multiple ways to find a partner who is older than you. It's so easy to set your dating profile preference to as old as you want. There will always be someone willing to date younger. *Cough cough* me. But if you're looking for a hotspot in town where a lot of older women hang out, you might want to check out Rouge in Philadelphia.

According to a Reddit forum where hundreds of Philadephia residents are weighing in, Rouge is a hot spot for running into nice, good-looking, sophisticated women. The restaurant/bar is located in the Rittenhouse Claridge at 205 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103. They even offer sidewalk seating which is perfect for people-watching.

Other bars in the city that were thrown into the conversation include Devon Seafood Grill, Blue Martini, or any hotel bar (because we older women love a drink at a good hotel bar)

Good luck!