Restaurants Hiring in Mercer County

Unemployment rates have gone down for the first time since the pandemic, but there are still a lot of people looking for jobs. As more and more people get vaccinated and state restrictions are being lifted, people are going out more, especially to restaurants. My family and I did some outdoor dining a few weeks ago on a nice night and the restaurant was slammed. I feel like they were not prepared for the rush that came in. I see signs on so many windows that say "Help Wanted" or "Now Hiring" and I wanted to highlight a few of those restaurants if you or anyone you know if looking for a job.