New Jersey Raised Michelin Chef Opens New Restaurant in Burlington
There's a new restaurant in Burlington, New Jersey, that you should check out right away. It's like no other restaurant in the area.
Revell Hall in Burlington, NJ owned by Michelin chef
This is no chicken fingers and fries place, not that there's anything wrong with that. This place is elevated. Revell Hall is owned by Michelin chef, Joseph Sergentakis. He's a local guy. He grew up in nearby Manalapan and spent 14 years overseas training under some of the best chefs in the world.
Revell Hall is the only restaurant in Burlington with a global influence
Sergentakis chose Burlington, knowing it wasn't a destination for foodies, but he's determined to change that. The menu has a global influence, which is a first for that area, making it a dining destination. You'll find koji fried chicken, Spanish grilled octopus, Squid Ink Pasta with Lobster, Black Garlic -Miso Baked Oysters, Iberian Duroc pork chops, and more to choose from.
Check out the entire menu at Revell Hall by clicking here.
Revell Hall is not a dark, moody restaurant. It has a big bar and big windows that overlook High Street in Burlington City. There's an upscale vibe, but not too upscale where everyone doesn't feel welcome.
The owner calls Revell Hall a destination restaurant
“At the end of the day we are a destination restaurant. We want to be special and I know that I can do that with my background, Sergentakis said.
Sergentakis co-owns 2 other NJ restaurants
Sergentakis is also co-owner of 2 other New Jersey restaurants, Allendale Social, in Allendale, an elevated farm-to-table restaurant, and Boschetto, an Italian restaurant in Montclair.
Revell Hall is located at 219 High Street in Burlington, NJ.
To read more about Revell Hall and its Michelin chef owner, click here.
