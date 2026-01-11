Former New Jersey Governor Richard Codey has passed away. He was 79 years old. His passing apparently comes following a brief illness.

The news of Codey's passing was confirmed in a post on social media by the family on Sunday morning (January 11).They said Codey passed away earlier in the day.

"Our family has lost a beloved husband, father and grandfather — and New Jersey lost a remarkable public servant who touched the lives of all who knew him," they said in the post.

Codey Was A Lifelong Public Servant

Codey, a lifelong politician who spent years in the state's Legislature, served as the state's governor from 2004 until 2006.

READ MORE: How My NJ Town Voted in the 2024 Election

Codey was first elected to the State Senate in New Jersey in 1981. He rose through the ranks and became the state's Senate President in 2002.

He would became the state's acting governor following the resignation of Jim McGreevey on November 15, 2004. Codey remained Governor through the end of McGreevey's term (on January 17, 2006).

Get our free mobile app

Following that tenure as Governor, Codey was re-elected to the New Jersey State Senate in 2006. It's a storied career in Philly politics with Codey serving continuously from January 1974 until his retirement in January 2004.

More Details About Codey's Death

In the family's tribute to Codey, they acknowledged the length of his public service career.

"He spoke the truth when others wouldn't and fought tirelessly for the people of New Jersey during his record-setting 50 years in the Legislature. He made friends as easily with Presidents as he did with strangers in all-night diners," they wrote.

Meanwhile, Codey's family says they will share details about services in the coming days.