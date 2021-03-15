Rider University Plans for a Normal Fall Semester

According to a press release, Rider University plans on making a full return this fall. Rider announced that they plan to have in person classes, college student returning to dorms and even have activities on campus come back as well. Rider does understand that the pandemic can take a turn, but they do not plan to even have remote learning continue in the fall semester. They are planning to welcome students and staff back with safety measures like face masks and other COVID-19 guidelines to keep all safe and healthy. If regulations change, Rider will of course change their safety measures to abide by them. I think students and faculty are very excited to get back to a normal campus experience.

I was the first person in my family to go to college and I graduated from Rider University back in 2010. I was so excited to get into Rider and I was so excited to get to campus and get started with classes and the entire college experience. I feel so bad for anyone who had to start their freshman year of college from home or starting the semester and then being told to pack their bags and go home. It has to be so devastating. I'm glad that the pandemic has gotten much better and Rider as well as other universities plan to have students and staff return full time and in person this fall. It gives people hope that we can put this pandemic behind us and move on with our lives.