Rita’s Begins Opening in the Area Tomorrow, No Free Ice Day This Year

I know you've been waiting for this. You'll finally be able to get your Rita's Italian Ice and Frozen Custard fix once again in Mercer County starting tomorrow, according to the General Manager, but, no Free Ice Day this year. Whomp, whomp.

Yup, Opening Day will be, drumroll please, tomorrow (February 23rd) In Lawrenceville and Hamilton Square. The Ewing location will be opening on February 26th and the Mercerville location will be opening a little later, March 1st, because they're in the process of getting a new awning (I thought it looked different when I drove by the other day. Lol.)

Yay. I love when Rita's opens again, because to me that means Spring is coming, hopefully. I can't wait to get my hands on a Misto Shake...my favorite menu item at Rita's....although, Gelatis are really good too (my daughter loves Green Apple Ice and Vanilla Gelatis). I love Blendinis too, with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. Ok, I admit, I love everything at Rita's. Lol. No shame in my game.

The timing of Opening Day couldn't be more perfect. The weather looks really nice this week. It's going to be warming up into the 40s and 50s with some sun. Yeeeeesssss.

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but, the General Manager, Kathy, also told me that Rita's Free Ice Day has been canceled this year, because of the ongoing pandemic. Boo. Hopefully, it will be back next year. Here's something to look forward to though, there are new flavors coming soon, she hinted.

Hey Rita's...I'm coming for you. Yum.