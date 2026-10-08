Oh, this is exciting news. One of your favorite online retailers is opening a big, physical store in South Jersey. The plans are already underway, according to the brand's website. I bet you can sing the company's jingle, "Wayfair, you've got just what I need."

A Wayfair retail store is planned for Cherry Hill

Yup. Wayfair, the online furniture, home accessories, and decor giant, is further expanding its brand by opening brick-and-mortar stores all over the country. Get ready, Cherry Hill, you're getting one. I'm screaming inside. Shopping in person at Wayfair is on the way.

READ MORE: Wayfair opening retail store in Nassau Park Pavilion in West Windsor

Jason Mendez, Getty Images Jason Mendez, Getty Images

The large-format store will be on Route 70 in Garden State Park

Wayfair has confirmed there will be a new large-format Wayfair store at Market Place at Garden State Park on Route 70 West. It's going to be about 86,000 square feet and have one level of shopping space.

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The Cherry Hill Wayfair store will offer a free design service

Garden State Park has over 62 retail stores and more than a dozen restaurants. Wayfair hopes to attract shoppers from all over South Jersey and the greater Philadelphia area with its 11th store, filled with the products you see online and wish you could sit on, lie down on, or touch. There will also be Wayfair Verified items and a free design service. Many of the products you'll be able to take home the same day as purchasing.

We will have to wait a little while for this Cherry Hill store to open. It isn't expected to be finished until late 2028. I'm sure it will be worth the wait.

Wayfair also has plans to open a Princeton store in 2027. It will be where Walmart once was in the Nassau Park Pavilion shopping center on Route 1. Click HERE for more details and to see what it will look like.