If there’s a major concert tour crossing the country, it almost always includes a stop in Philadelphia. Artists constantly are saying how much they enjoy playing live music in Philly, and there are few venues in the Tri-state area that are as magical as the Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The Xfinity Mobile Arena is a Huge Concert Venue

Having a concert there is a BIG deal for any artist. It doesn’t matter if they’re an established act who has been around for decades or if they’re this year’s newest trending act, it’s super exciting to perform at the Xfinity Mobile Arena.

READ MORE: Here’s the Smartest Way to Park at the Xfinity Mobile Arena & The Cheapest Option Too

And the 2027 concert lineup is starting to take full shape. Who is coming to town this year? The first shows were just announced, and we’re keeping track of that right here.

And, yes, we’ll be watching as more shows are announced. So you may want to bookmark this page to keep track. We’ll be updating this list all season long as more shows are announced for 2027.

Looking Back at the History of the Xfinity Mobile Arena

The Xfinity Mobile Arena (which has had its fair share of different names over the years including the Wells Fargo Center and Wachovia Center) is the city’s largest indoor arena.



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With an impressive capacity of more than 21,000 persons for the average concert, it’s actually listed as one of the largest NBA arenas in the entire country (in terms of capacity). So, yeah, artists always say that concerts here are the REAL deal when you're performing in front of that many adoring fans.

Every Xfinity Mobile Arena Concert Announced for 2027

This is where we’ll keep track of the concerts for 2027 as they’re announced. We’ll update the schedule right here. We suspect that the concert season in Philly next year could be massive as there are rumors of more artists gearing up to announce Philly shows soon.

But, for now, here's what is confirmed: