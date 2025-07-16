Thanks for stopping by Rita's of Princeton for another Ticket Thursday with 94.5 PST! It's your chance to win a pair of tickets to see AJR at the Camden Waterfront in NJ (Freedom Mortgage Pavilion) on August 6, 2025.

Enter to win right here:

The show is sure to be a good time with AJR at one of our favorite venues in the area.

Rocket Pop Ice just landed at Rita’s! Top it with firecracker glitter for the perfect gelato. Rocket Pop Ice is here for a limited time only! Be cool, eat a Rita's!

We'll see you on July 24th for our next Ticket Thursday with Rita's. Check back to find out where we'll be.