ROAD CLOSURES: Ida’s Remnants Shut Major Roads in Mercer, Bucks, Philadelphia and Burlington
As the flooding rains and large rivers are flooding, there is a lot of flooding reported across our area.
Here are some of the biggest road closures in our area. There are a LOT more closures and detours in place beyond this list, however. If you're on the roads be VERY careful.
In Mercer County:
- Nottingham Way both directions (between Clinton Ave and State Street)
- Route 1 between Bakers Basin and Quakerbridge Road in both directions is closed
- Route 206 between Eggerts Crossing Road and Princeton Pike
In Bucks County:
- Route 1 between Old Lincoln Highway and Rockhill Drive (Southbound is closed
In Philadelphia:
- I-676 is completely shut down in both directions due to insane severe flooding.