ROAD CLOSURES: Ida’s Remnants Shut Major Roads in Mercer, Bucks, Philadelphia and Burlington

As the flooding rains and large rivers are flooding, there is a lot of flooding reported across our area.

Here are some of the biggest road closures in our area. There are a LOT more closures and detours in place beyond this list, however. If you're on the roads be VERY careful.

In Mercer County:

Nottingham Way both directions (between Clinton Ave and State Street)

Route 1 between Bakers Basin and Quakerbridge Road in both directions is closed

Route 206 between Eggerts Crossing Road and Princeton Pike

In Bucks County:

Route 1 between Old Lincoln Highway and Rockhill Drive (Southbound is closed

In Philadelphia:

I-676 is completely shut down in both directions due to insane severe flooding.