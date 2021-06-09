Robbinsville Hockey Player is Doing Big Things in the NHL

You may not know this, but if you're a big hockey fan, you may be watching a local resident skate on the ice without even knowing it.

There's a young man by the name of Ross Colton from Robbinsville that plays for the Tampa Bay Lightning. In fact, he is number 79 and he is doing a fantastic job at representing Mercer County in the NHL with his stats this season.

TapInto reports that Ross Colton is just 24 years old and signed with the Tampa Bay Lighting three years ago. Ross has been an athlete for a very long time and got into playing hockey at a very young age. When the NHL had a delayed season, Ross even came back to Robbinsville to help coach the very team that he used to play on, the Mercer Chiefs.

Ross has had a very impressive career so far, and is a very impressive young man, not to mention very good looking. I know I'll be looking for him on tv from now on. You can read more about his career as well as his life and contributions to the local community here.

