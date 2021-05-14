A new plan may drastically change outdoor dining on a very popular street in Princeton, Patch.com is reporting.

They say that under a proposal presented by the town's municipal engineer Deanna Stockton, curbside pickup lanes could be eliminated to make room for new parking spots.

The changes were originally made amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and of course, the outdoor dining areas may not be needed as much anymore since indoor capacities have gone up and more people are dining indoors.

Instead, there would be four dining zones (each of them near Agricola, La Mezzuna, Alchemist & Barrister, and Small World Coffee). Township officials have been working on a few designs to revamp Witherspoon Street for a few years, Patch reports.

The Mayor of Princeton plans to hold a meeting with the street's residents to gauge their opinions, Patch.com reported.

I have to say: I am super happy about the new mask mandate and now that I am vaccinated, feel so much better about being out in the world.

I still like to wear my mask around random people I don't know because honestly, I don't know where they've done or if they are vaccinated. I enjoy wearing the mask to keep myself safe.

We enjoyed a lot of outdoor dining once the weather got nice. Matt and I were in the food industry for many years wanted to support local businesses and it was also nice to get out of the house and do something other than stare at each other.

The pandemic was rough on everyone, so it was nice to get out of the house and relieve some tension, and have food and drinks. I still feel like outdoor dining should be a thing because people like to dine outdoors when it's nice out. I think that there's more business to be made if restaurants keep their outdoor dining.