See Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan Movie ‘Knock at the Cabin’ Filmed in NJ
If you saw film crews hanging around Burlington County this spring, they were probably filming for this upcoming A-list movie!
Earlier this year, you may remember that M. Night Shyamalan was filming for a new movie "Knock at the Cabin" in New Jersey. Well, the trailer for the highly-anticipated thrilled just dropped. And the first looks look promising (and creepy)!
The movie is in post-production and is projected to release in theaters February 3, 2023, according to the IMDb page.
Here's how IMDb describes the plot: "While vacationing, a girl and her parents are taken hostage by armed strangers who demand that the family make a choice to avert the apocalypse."
The movie stars Jonathan Groff (Frozen), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), and Rupert Grint (Harry Potter), to name a few.
Maybe you'll recognize certain settings in the movie when it comes out in theaters! M. Night Shyamalan has a soft spot for us; he often films his movies in the Philadelphia region and its surrounding areas.
The trailer definitely looks like the dark mind-bendy type of thriller we've grown so fond of from Shyamalan. You certainly won't find me renting a cabin in the middle of the woods. See the whole trailer for yourself down below!
What do you think? Personally I wasn't crazy about his last movie "Glass", which took place in Philadelphia, but this seems interesting! Do you think you'll be checking it out next year?