Selena Gomez went under the needle and got a new tattoo on her collarbone.

On Thursday (April 16), celebrity tattoo artist Keith Scott "Bang Bang" McCurdy posted a video of his new art on Gomez.

"We [heart] @SelenaGomez," he captioned the clip, showing off a simplistic cross tattoo on the left side of the pop star's collarbone.

In the video, Gomez drops her face mask to smile at the camera before picking it back up. Watch below:

Gomez is no stranger to getting inked and has previously gotten tattoos by Bang Bang.

The "Lose You To Love Me" singer has numerous faith-inspired pieces. In 2019, prior to her American Music Awards performance, she revealed that Bang Bang created her design featuring black and white praying hands holding a rosary.

In addition, Bang Bang previously inked the word "Rare" on the side of Gomez's neck, in reference to her full-length studio album. He also inked the roman numerals "LXXVI" on the back of her neck, and scripted words in Arabic that translate to "love yourself first," which are placed on the right side of her upper back.

According to Page Six, Gomez has fifteen tattoos in total, three of which are said to be inspired by her Christian faith while others honor her friends and family members.

See her latest ink, below:

@bangbangnyc via Instagram