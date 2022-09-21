If you’re looking to add more Halloween adventures to your bucket list this fall, this cruise is worth checking out.

Awesome Events Philly is hosting the Spirit of Philadelphia Cruise which is a super awesome haunted dinner cruise that is not taking reservations for the Halloween season.

I, personally, have never seen anything like this in our area so this is super unique if you’re a big Halloween fan. Halloween is my absolute favorite holiday, so I’m always looking for fun events to squeeze in before the end of October like this.

This spooky cruise is going to set sail on the Delaware River right in Philadelphia, PA! According to the Facebook event page made by Awesome Events Philadelphia, this event is stacked with some really amazing views, food, and more!

Passengers will be able to see the Philly skyline throughout the night, Battleship NJ, and the Delaware River bridges. While cruising on the Ben Franklyn Yacht, you’ll be able to dance all night long because special DJs will be aboard the ship each night they set sail!

This event is of course going to bring the boos as well as the booze, with their fully stacked cash bar which, according to the Awesome Events Philadelphia event page, says is stocked with top-shelf liquor and drink specials.

There’s personally nothing better than a themed drink, especially a Halloween-themed drink! The buffet-style menu is also stacked with foods like sausage and peppers, roast beef, mashed potatoes, fried rice, pasta, bread, and salads, so everyone aboard will be fed all night long.

This midnight dinner cruise event sets sail on Friday, October 28 at 11:30 pm, lasting for about 2 and a half hours. Tickets are on sale now here and costumes are not required, but are EXTREMELY encouraged!

