Do you love Spooky Szn, but are not quite into all the crazy scary stuff? Don't worry, neither am I.

If you're looking for some not-so-scary Halloween fun, head to Shady Brook Farm in Yardley for their Halloween Light Show, Eerie Illuminations on the weekends. This is just one of the many fun things to do during Shady Brook Farm's Fall Fest.

And you thought they only did a really cool holiday light show! Ha ha.

Head to the farm and jump on a wagon to experience Eerie Illuminations. You'll ride deep into the woods but, it's not spooky, it's so much fun.

You'll see your favorite Halloween characters and more all lit up to entertain you. Kids of all ages...and adults too will love it. No nightmares after this ride, just giggles.

Other Fall Fest activities include a 5-acre corn maze, a huge jumping pillow, pedal go-carts, rubber ducky races, a sports zone, a cow train ride, an obstacle course, backyard games, barn animals, a chalk truck, wall ball, a giant swing, roller bowler and so much more. You could also check out the Fall Fest Drone Show on select dates. Check out all the fun by clicking here You and your family or friends can also reserve a private campfire to hang out around and make s'mores. It's a great way to enjoy the nice, fall weather or celebrate a special occasion. I did it with my friends a few years ago for my birthday. Get more details by clicking here.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here

Shady Brook Farm is located at 931 Stony Hill Road, Yardley, PA.

