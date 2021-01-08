Shady Brook Farm Holiday Light Show Extended

I've got good news, actually, great news. The Holiday Light Show at Shady Brook Farm in Yardley, PA, that brings holiday joy to so many in our area, has been extended through the end of Janaury, according to the farm's Facebook page.

If you're like me, and trying to hold on to that happy holiday feeling, you can still drive through the light show. It's open every night until this Sunday night, January 10th. BUT, Shady Brook Farm just announced that they're going to keep it open even longer, on the weekends. It will be now be open every Friday and Saturday night in January. Saturday, January 30th will be the new last night. Yay. I'm so excited. I'm definitely going again and will be singing the 12 Days of Christmas song. How many of you can name all 12 days? How many drummers drumming? Geese a laying? Pipers piping? It's one of my favorite parts of the show, along with the new Santa's workshop, and the candy cane trees.

You can still stay warm around one of the farm's private campfires through January 30th. Click here for pricing and to reserve either a small or large one. Make sure to grab a s'mores kit for some extra fun. Private wagon rides are still happening through January 30th as well. Each wagon holds up to 40 people, so bring your family and friends for some open air fun, but, dress warm and bring blankets. They're so much fun. Click here for pricing and to reserve yours. Wagon rides are weather permitting.

Thanks Shady Brook Farm for keeping the holiday fun going....we all need it with the year we had.